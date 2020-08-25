Bebe Cool unhappy with artists pressurizing government to reopen bars

Singer Bebe Cool is unhappy with fellow artists who have been pressurizing authorities in government to reopen bars and showgrounds so as to resume their work.

The furious Gagamel boss strongly downplayed his fellow artists’ plea as he stressed how the reopening of bars and concert venues will increase the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic which is currently on the rise.

He went on to urge fellow creatives to reason like grown-ups asking that if even places of worship including churches and mosques are still shut, why do they then pressurize the government to reopen bars?

The Wire Wire singer spoke out his mind through a live video on Facebook. He disclosed that he is in self-isolation after taking two Coronavirus tests since he was close to the late ShortKut who passed on due to TB of the brain and COVID-19.

A few days ago, Firebase singer Dax Vibes publicly requested the government to reopen bars and showgrounds for artistes to perform again.

Bebe Cool’s request comes at a time when police has been raiding people’s homes arresting revelers hosting house parties and those in bars.

