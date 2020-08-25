Emmanuel Ssebakigye rewarded for hitting 100k subscribers on YouTube

Comedy Files director Ssebakigye Emmanuel a.k.a Mama Joan is beaming with joy after YouTube rewarded him with a Silver play button accolade for surpassing the 100k subscribers’ mark.

The renown comedian who will now be smiling to the bank richer than previously shared the good news via his social media platforms.

Finally, the YouTube Sliver Award for reaching 100k subscribers is here. Thanks to all of you guys. Emmanuel Ssebakigye

Comedian Ssebakigye, who also doubles as an events emcee has joined a number of local celebrities who have been rewarded by the social media App.

Recently, the Triplets Ghetto Kids where also rewarded with a Sliver Play button for surpassing the 100k milestone.

