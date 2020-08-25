News

Emmanuel Ssebakigye rewarded for hitting 100k subscribers on YouTube

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Comedy Files director Ssebakigye Emmanuel a.k.a Mama Joan is beaming with joy after YouTube rewarded him with a Silver play button accolade for surpassing the 100k subscribers’ mark.

The renown comedian who will now be smiling to the bank richer than previously shared the good news via his social media platforms.

Finally, the YouTube Sliver Award for reaching 100k subscribers is here. Thanks to all of you guys.

Emmanuel Ssebakigye

Comedian Ssebakigye, who also doubles as an events emcee has joined a number of local celebrities who have been rewarded by the social media App.

Recently, the Triplets Ghetto Kids where also rewarded with a Sliver Play button for surpassing the 100k milestone.

Finally, the YouTube Silver Award for reaching 100,000 Subscribers is Here.Thanks to all of you guys. #muchlove #mamajoan

Posted by Ssebakigye Emmanuel on Monday, August 24, 2020

Read Also: Triplets Ghetto Kids rewarded for surpassing 100k subscribers by YouTube

You May Also Like

Bebe Cool opens up on how Shortkut contracted COVID-19

Leila Kayondo accused of trying to snatch the late Ssendawula’s ride

49 people arrested at Nomad bar for violating COVID-19 guidelines