Iry Tina opens up on single life and type of ideal man

Burundian songstress Iry Tina, real name Irene Laura Uwimana, has been single since 2012. She talked to us about why she dumped her ex-lover and the qualities of an ideal man if she is to date again.

In Burundi, the name Iry Tina brings joy to several music lovers who believe she is one of the greatest artistes to come from the East African country in many years.

Her music has managed to crossover the region and she boasts of fans from across the continent for her participation in different beauty pageants across the world.

A beauty queen with a good voice, great music, acting skills, and all – BUT a lover! Tina has been single for several years, something which she attributes to the nature of her past relationship and character of her ex-lover.

The “Hold Me” singer, during an interview with mbu.ug revealed that she dumped her former lover because she wasn’t exactly supportive of her career as an Actress and a beauty queen.

I was focused on my international pageants and my Acting career and he was not supportive of that life. Iry Tina

Having been single for over eight years, Iry Tina wants to know what it feels to be in love again and she talked to us about the qualities she would want her next catch to possess.

“If I am to get someone, it must be a man from Burundi. A man that is;

God fearing.

Reserved. Not a show-off because I hate it.

Professional footballers are my favorites.

Not an artiste.

The man should be ready to adopt and help kids.

“I want someone who knows how to treat a woman because I really love gifts and surprises,” Tina adds.

Iry Tina has been selected to represent Burundi at the Miss Globe Universal 2020. Miss Globe is an annual global beauty pageant. The 2020 edition is to happen in Canada.

