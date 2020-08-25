Elikana Ecima, the head teacher of Okollo Senior Secondary School feels his General Paper knowledge helped him win a whopping UGX 5,000,000 in the MTN MoMoNyabo promotion.

Ecima answered a couple of questions from show hosts, Zahara Tooto and Patricko Mujuuka to win the cash that he shared with his wife Angucia Neria as a beneficiary.

“I believe I was able to respond to all the questions asked with my applied General Paper knowledge,” an excited Ecima revealed.

“I will use part of this money for my vegetable farm in the village In Vurra sub county,” he added.

Apart from the winners like Ecima who are called in studio, other 250 people win UGX 50,000 shillings directly every day.

Mr Elikana Ecima won 5 million from the MoMoNyabo Together Promotion

All you have to do is pay using MTN MoMo and stand a chance to win.

Use Mobile Money to pay for everything including airtime, data, voice bundles, yaka, water, television subscription and so much more.

Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV. You could be the next winner because with MoMoNyabo together, everyone is a winner.

Read Also: MTN MoMoNyabo – Overjoyed winner vows to invest in farming