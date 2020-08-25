MultiChoice reshuffles M-Net channels on DStv

MultiChoice has revealed plans to reshuffle M-Net channels on DStv in a move intended to focus more on local content investment.

This development is creating room for more local channels in the future while streamlining and sharpening the channel line-up on DStv.

The result will be a better experience in finding favourite international series and movies on the platform.

M-Net will consolidate its movie channels from six to four, well-curated movie channels.

The channels will feature a fewer number of older library movies in the schedule to keep the movie offering new and fresh.

According to a statement released by MultiChoice, “M-Net Movies Smile content will now be available on a rebranded M-Net Movies 1 bringing the viewers the latest in comedy, animation, family, kids, romance and drama on DStv Premium Channel 104 in South, East Africa and Channel 105 in West Africa.

“M-Net Movies Action + content will be also rebranded M-Net Movies 2 featuring the latest in action, fantasy, adventure, Sci-Fi, horror and thriller movies on DStv Premium Channel 106.In addition, M-Net Movies Action and M-Net Movies All Stars will also be rebranded M-Net Movies 3 where viewers can enjoy action, fantasy, adventure, Sci-Fi, comedy, family, drama and local movies on DStv Premium and Compact Channel 107.

“Other changes will be previously M-Net Movies Zone will be rebranded as M-Net Movies 4 featuring genre of action, comedy, family, animated, drama and local movies which will be available from DStv Access up on Channel 108 and GOtv 3 / 103 /303.”

The reshuffle will take place from Tuesday, 01 September 2020 at 12:00 CAT and will result in the channels changes below:

Channel rebranding on 1st September 2020:

M-Net Movies 1 DStv Premium (Ch104 & 105)

M-Net Movies 2 DStv Premium (Ch106)

M-Net Movies 3 DStv Premium & Compact Plus (Ch107)

M-Net Movies 4 from DStv Access up on (Ch108)

M-Net Movies Pop Up from DStv Access up on (Ch111)

