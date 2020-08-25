The Honorablez local TV series producer and director John Segawa has offered Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Patrick Kanyomozi a chance to record and direct his play about COVID-19 and the lockdown.

In a tweet where John Segawa made the offer, he saw the immense potential in Kanyomozi and told him to come up with a satirical comedy skirt about the pandemic in the +256.

John Segawa is believed to have offered Kanyomozi the opportunity after spending a certain period of time following the USPA president’s account and fell in love with what he always tweets.

John Segawa

I pray one day u write a satirical comedy about this COVID-19UG lockdown. I am willing to produce and direct. You have the lines bro. John Segawa

He made the pledge after Kanyomozi tweeted reflecting back on how Pastor Kiganda and his crew wore sacks portraying how they couldn’t breathe whilst asking the government to reopen churches.

In his tweet, Kanyomozi mocked the pastors wondering how they are still alive to-date yet 3 months ago they couldn’t breathe because of COVID-19 disruptions.

