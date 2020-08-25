Tanzanian artiste Elias Barnabas, popularly known as Barnaba Classic, fancies collaborations with Uganda’s divas Spice Diana and Juliana Kanyomozi.

During an interview with Tuff B on NBS KURT show on Saturday, Barnaba Classic revealed that he wants to work with a few Ugandan artistes and some of the projects should get underway as soon as possible.

He revealed that Uganda is blessed with some great talents whom he would want to do songs with. He was tasked to mention three Ugandans with whom he would want to work with.

He mentioned that the first Ugandan he wanted to always work with, Jose Chameleone, fulfilled his dream in 2015 when they recorded a song dubbed “Nakutunza“.

Spice Diana and Juliana Kanyomozi

He now wants to work with Spice Diana and Juliana Kanyomozi whom he described as a “legendary diva”. About Spice, Barnaba revealed that she is the hottest item on the scene.

Spice Diana has worked with two Tanzanian artistes in the last few months months; Rosa Ree on the “Jangu Ondabe” remix, DJ Seven on “Marry Me” and Harmonize on “Kokonya”.

A collaboration between both artistes would be something East Africans would fall in love with because of their diverse music styles, cultures and languages. We keep our fingers crossed.

Read Also: Spice Diana drops ‘Kokonya’ visuals featuring Harmonize