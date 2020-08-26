“Luuyi” star George Willdive is back with a new song dubbed “Batuwulira”. The UK-based Ugandan artiste features the self-proclaimed Ugandan Property Nina Roz on the new song.

“Batuwulira” is a Luganda word translated to mean “They Hear/Feel Us” and unlike in his past songs like “Luuyi”, George Willdive expresses himself vocally in the love song.

The song was written by Moze The Writer and the audio was produced by T.O.N to bring out a new touch to bring out the true African and Ugandan vibe.

In the video shot by Jah Live, the two singers get smitten as Nina Roz continues to bless other lesser known artistes with opportunities to grab some spots on the music chats.

Watch the visuals here:

