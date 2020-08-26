Hamisa Mobetto responds to rumors of Jaguar being the father of her son

For a couple of weeks, there have been rumors spreading that Hamisa Mobetto’s son Dylan is fathered by Kenyan Singer-cum-Member of Parliament Hon. Charles Njagua a.k.a Jaguar.

Tanzanian songstress and fashionista Hamisa Mobetto, formerly a video vixen, had kept silent about the allegations as they made rounds on different media platforms.

The rumors stated that Dylan has a great resemblance with the celebrated Kenyan singer.

In a recent interview, however, the mother of two rubbished the claims and strongly noted that she has never met Jaguar in person and they have never had any romantic affair.

She also noted that these allegations keep coming up and they are really annoying because they are made by people who have no clue who she had sex with and hence only her knows who the father of her kid is.

When they say Dylan belongs to Jaguar I get annoyed because I know who the father is. Because I was the one who had sex so I know who the father is and I am not the kind to cheat in a relationship. I will be faithful until we break up. But I cannot mix when I’m with you, that’s my nature. A lot of girls can but I can’t. Hamisa Mobetto

