I can handle witchcraft in the music industry through prayer – Lucky Jo

15-year-old singer Lucky Jo who hails from Kumi district and managed by producer Nessim is not afraid of intimidation in the music industry.

Lucky Jo, born Lucky Joshua Lisa, is a talented dancer, songwriter and RnB singer. He openly revealed how he is not frightened by the rumored witchcraft in the entertainment business.

While on a radio interview, the singer disclosed how he can handle witchcraft in showbiz through prayers because he is a staunch Christian.

I can very well handle any intimidation and witchcraft in the showbiz reason because I pray. So with God being on my side am not afraid of anything. Lucky Jo

He went on explain how his parents were against his music dream initially but are slowly falling in love with what he is doing at the moment.

During the interview, producer Nessim also heaped praise on Lucky Jo asserting how the youngster is more talented than some already established artists.

