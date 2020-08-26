I’ve never produced music in return for sex – Nessim

Producer Nessim Mukiza a.k.a Nessim Pan Production as set the record straight asserting how he is not among the producers who record songs for female artists in return for sex.

The popular city producer came clean about the temptations that producers find with their female clients during a radio interview on Kansanga-based Galaxy FM.

He narrated how a similar scenario that happened to Daddy Andre was about to happen to him when he had just joined the music production business.

While sharing his encounter with female artists who always dress skimpily for recording sessions, Nessim elaborated how he was about to become a victim but he got lucky.

He stressed that what saved his name from appearing on the long-list of producers who record songs for female artists in return for sex is that he did not sleep with the artist and neither did he ask for sex from her.

He instead decided to date the artiste and continued producing music for her free of charge until it was too expensive for him.

It almost happened to me sometime back when I had just joined the music production business but luckily enough I didn’t sleep with her and I also didn’t ask her for some. Instead, I took it slow and just decided to date her but it cost me a lot instead because I found myself counting losses because I was producing for her to many songs free of charge. Thereafter, I decided to call it quits. Producer Nessim

