Jose Chameleone accused of chewing upcoming artiste’s Shs2M

2021 Kampala Lord Mayoral hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is being accused of taking upcoming singer’s Shs 2M and failed to deliver on the services the pair had agreed upon.

The accusations came up after a one OMK Innocent Man together with his manager appeared in different media interviews pinning the Leone Island Music Empire boss for chewing their cash on empty promises.

According to the Upcoming singer and his manager, they explained that early this year they agreed with Chameleone that they pay him Shs 2M to record an audio and shoot a video for a musical project titled “Yogerako Nange”.

As time went by, Chameleone as his stage name suggest, changed his mind and started telling them different stories as well as asking for more money.

Since the upcoming singer got little money on him, he has given Chameleone two options either to show face in their music video or refund their cash.

The upcoming singer went on to reason that he had hired one of the videographers who had shoot one of two recent music videos that Chameleone last released.

Music Connects Us Emotionally.Here's a New one feat. Jose Chameleon #Yogerako_nange https://youtu.be/t0bireVnP1YPlease Watch, subscribe and share Posted by OMK Innocent-Man on Friday, May 22, 2020

