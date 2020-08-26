MTN Uganda prizes Pulse TikTok challenge winners, throws Online Party

MTN Uganda has prized winners of the MTN Pulse TikTok challenge after throwing for them a party dubbed the “Pulse Disruption party”.

Thousands of the youthful MTN subscribers joined popular MC, Miss Deedan with DJ Kasbaby on the wheels and enjoyed entertainment from trendy stars.

Swangz Avenue stars; Azawi of the Repeat it fame, the B2C soldiers and the H2C dancers all rocked the stage.

Azawi entertained the Pulsers

Celebrated artiste, Mun-G of the Bintwala fame was also part of the line-up before Pulsers were handed goodies for triumphing in the MTN Pulse TikTok challenge.

They were required to submit short videos of Pulsers dancing to Mun-G’s popular hit Bintwala and Hadija Nababi, going by the handle @bougiejunior emerged the overall winner, scooping the UGX 1,000,000 cash prize.

Regan Sekkide going by the handle @Scott0013 was a runner up. He walked away with UGX 500,000 courtesy of MTN Pulse.

Many other Pulsers walked away with lots of goodies before Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Youth Segment Manager thanked the Pulsers for partaking in the challenge and streaming the party.

MTN through MTN Pulse empowers the youth with offers such as; data bundles, music streaming, video uploads, games, career placement and advice among others.

Dancers rocked the Pulse disruption Party with no fear

The MTNpulse app is packed with hot data offers. If you download it for the first time you get 500MBs and you 200MB when you refer a friend to download it.

