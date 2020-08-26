Radio Simba presenter vehemently warned to keep off B2C’s Bobby Lash

Radio Simba and ABS TV presenter identified as Carol Embosera has been vehemently warned to keep off B2C Entertainment singer Bobby Lash or face embarrassment.

The threats follow an audio clip that has gone viral of a yet to be identified lady warning the presenter to stay far away from her hubby.

The lady in the audio threatened to storm the presenter’s workplace or the salons where she makes up from and beat her to pulp.

The unidentified female went on to claim how she is four months pregnant for Bobby Lash.

Listening to the audio, the lady behind the clip is clearly heard obscenely pinning the ABS TV presenter for trying to snatch her hubby whereas advising her to search for her own lover rather than encroaching on her soon to be baby daddy.

OLUTALO LW'OBUSOLO: Omukozi wa Radio Simba Ffemwe Mweffe ne Abs Tv Kawaala, Carol embosera alabuddwa kuky'okulya omuyimbi Bobby Lash. Posted by MAT TEE on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

