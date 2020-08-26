The next time you see local rapper Mirembe Rechael a.k.a Recho Rey, you might not easily recognize her after she hit gym to work on that sexy body.

You must be wondering why we are borrowing a minute just to tell you how a female singer has hit the gym. Well, Recho Rey’s transformation has always been a topic of discussion.

From how her music has greatly improved to the natural appearance of her body, she has always raised eyebrows. She came onto the scene as a tomboy but she has managed to re-brand into a more feminine personality.

New photos which she shared on social media show her in gym with her gym instructor and the caption; “You’ll hear from me soon” tells the tale of what is yet to come.

You'll hear from me soon … Good morning 🧡 https://www.youtube.com/c/RechoReyofficial 💯 Posted by Recho Rey on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Truth is, she is one of the sexiest female artistes on the music scene but her music has been a bit laid back since she changed management. We hope the gym is one of the ways she intends to shed skin and get back to her best.

