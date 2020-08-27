Bebe Cool promises to hold online concert after COVID-19

For those who have been yearning for a virtual online music concert from singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe cool, your request has been finally answered.

The “Wakayima” singer assured his fans how he will soon hold his first-ever online music concert after the current COVID-19 surge.

The Gagamel International boss made the revelation through his Twitter account while replying to NBS TV news anchor Canary Mugume who demanded for a concert from the star.

Trust me you will have one from me after this COVID-19 serge. Good enough the kitchen is ready and am sure you will love the scent. Bebe Cool

Good enough the kitchen is ready and am sure you will love the scent.thx 4 asking — #AmberHeartFoundation (@BebeCoolUG) August 26, 2020

We alert you to dust your partying shoes as you warm up for a mega online concert that the Gagamel boss is planning to hold.

