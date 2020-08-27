Nineteen years ago, Barbie Kyagulanyi decided to move in with a young Bobi Wine who swept her off her feet. Today, they celebrate nine years since they walked down the aisle at Rubaga Cathedral.

Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine is a story of many words but it weighs less without a mention of Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, the woman he fronts as the pillar behind his success.

They wedded at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala at a colorful ceremony presided over by Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga on 27th August 2011. The reception of the wedding was filled with glamour and all the show in showbiz.

Today they command a huge following of fans and supporters who believe that they can go ahead and become the next first family due to Bobi’s active involvement in the 2021 Presidential race.

To celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary, Barbie poured her heart out on social media in posts where she expressed her gratitude towards how perfectly Bobi has loved her since they met several years ago.

She also goes ahead to note how she is “lucky” to be his wife, to have him for a best friend and being the mother of his four children.

My ninteen years of staying under the same roof with you have been years of self realization, utmost growth and total bliss. I am lucky to be your wife, to have you for a bestfriend and to be the mother of your children. I am excited about the coming times ahead. For better, for best, for the good and the pretty! Barbie Kyagulanyi

To be held like this by the one I love so deeply is one of my dreams come true. Being loved back with no reservations… Posted by Barbie Kyagulanyi on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Read Also: Every girl needs a Bobi Wine – Barbie Kyagulanyi