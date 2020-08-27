News

Sort it out on a round table – Douglas Lwanga on Fik Fameica being sued over ‘My Property’

NBS TV After 5 show presenter Douglas Lwanga is of the thought that Prasidia Nagasha, the feminist who sued rapper Fik Fameica over the “My Woman, My Property” song, should settle the matter out of Courts of Law.

The celebrated TV presenter’s advice comes in after the feminist claimed that the Fresh Gang Entertainment CEO’s song violates the rights of women and girls in society.

Nagasha went on to assert how she seeks a declaration that pins how the song demeans, undermines and discriminates women.

Douglas Lwanga has called upon Nagasha to settle the matter out of court through his Twitter account.

He notes how it is unfair to drag Fik Fameica to court at a time when artists have not been working for the past five months

Douglas Lwanga furthermore wondered why would a person come out to drag Fik Fameica to Court now yet the song is two years old, also questioning where the feminists were when they song had just been released.

Imagine trying to sue Fik Fameica at a time artists are not even working. The song, “My Woman Is My Property” is now 2years old. Why rise up now? Can’t we just sort this on a round table rather than using courts of Law?

Douglas Lwanga

Nagasha’s case supplements to another in which a group of female activists advocated for the song to be banned about a year ago over similar claims.

Read Also: Girls activists call for Fik Fameica’s song ‘My Property’ be banned

