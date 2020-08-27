One month ago, Spice Diana published the visuals of her collaboration with Tanzanian singer Harmonize on YouTube. The video has already garnered 1 million views.

On “Kokonya” Spice Diana features self-styled Konde Boy Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali. “Kokonya” translates to “Entice Me” and just like the title, the Ugandan diva asks the listener to dance enticingly.

It is a song that is still rising on most playlists and music chats across the region, receiving massive airplay for the melodies created by two artistes who are greatly trending in the region.

The song was produced when Spice Diana visited Tanzania earlier this year in March before Coronavirus attacked East Africa.

The audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production and Konde Boy Harmonize shows what a talented singer he is as he tries out some Luganda in his lyrics. The visuals were directed by Hanscana.

