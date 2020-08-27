Zex Bilangilangi: I am bigger than the slogan, people can use it

As ownership of the ‘Ebiluma Abayaye’ slogan continues to confuse masses, Zex Bilangilangi who is believed to have popularized the phrase has allowed musicians to use it how they please.

In the few weeks that the “Ebiluma Abayaye” slogan has been present, the music industry already has two top songs by Crysto Panda and Buka Chimey. Both have been criticized of stealing Zex’s concept.

During an interview, Zex revealed that he is proud of having come up with a trending slogan. He also noted that he is aware of the ongoing scuffles between the said artistes.

Zex explains that despite the slogan being very popular, he is bigger than it and it is well with him if anyone wants to use it in their music or to brand their clothes.

It is just a statement I made and I am bigger than the statement itself. If they can make songs, t-shirts and many other things out of it, it gives me confidence and I feel proud of myself. It actually helps me know where I lie. Zex bilangilangi

Zex is one of the biggest stars locally this year. With his songs like “Ratata” and “Wikid” (feat. Pallaso) receiving all the love, he can go on to become another big deal in years to come.

