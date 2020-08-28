Singer Catherine Kusasira Sserugga was all left looking blue when her daughter known as Finera Sserugga Nagayi openly told her how she is not a fan of her music.

The bold senior one upcoming singer embarrassed and dejected her mum when she disclosed how she only looks up to two female artists in her music career who include Rema Namakula and Spice Diana.

The Green Hill Academy student made the revelation while speaking in an interview with BBS TV presenter and Celebrity Track YouTube Content Creator Allan Cruz.

To be honest, I am not a fan and I don’t love my mummy and daddy’s music and I am being totally honest about that because it does work for me. Finera Sseruga Nagayi

She, however, managed to make her mum smile again when she revealed how she greatly inspires her in other aspects of life besides music.

Finerah Sseruga also shared some of the challenges faced being a child to a celebrity in school when she narrated how her teacher once made her feel out of place when she told her how her mum was in love with Gravity.

She went on to note how the words from her teacher hurt so much to the extent that she reported to Kusasira but she did nothing about it and just had to chill the matter.

