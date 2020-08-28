King Michael not yet convinced by Bobi Wine’s quest for presidency

Former Dancehall Entertainment Crew boss Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael is still not convinced by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s quest for the presidency.

As the 2021 general elections near closer, the “Muko Muko” singer while in an interview on Spark TV disclosed how he is still shocked about Bobi Wine’s readiness to contest for the presidency seat.

He went on to stress how he holds no grudge against Bobi Wine but just doesn’t know where the Kyadondo East lawmaker got the courage to contest against President Museveni.

Bobi Wine still has to convince me because I’m also still shocked that he is running for the presidency. I have nothing against him but I just can’t believe it. King Micheal

King Michael furthermore explained how Bobi Wine has a lot of what to do to prove him that he is worthy a presidential material.

