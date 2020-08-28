My wedding is going to be like a festival or more than that – Spice Diana

Talking about marriage, singer Hajjara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana dreams of a big wedding real soon.

While speaking in an interview on Galaxy FM, the Source Management songstress disclosed that she wants her wedding to be more fun than any other celebrity wedding that has ever been held in the country.

The “Onsanula” hit maker shared a hint about her wedding plan when she revealed that she wants her marital ceremony to seem like or more of a festival where her fans will not just attend but also be treated to unlimited entertainment.

I want my wedding to be fun-filled and exciting than any other celebrity marital ceremony that has been held before. In fact, I want my wedding to be like or more of a festival. Spice Diana

Spice Diana also noted that even though she is still not sure and obviously confused about her relationship status, she is thinking about and planning for her marital ceremony.

She added that she also wants her wedding to be free-style and held in a wide place like a stadium and also warned other celebrities not to steal her wedding plan.

Spice Diana opened up about her future wedding plans after sharing videos of herself trying on wedding gowns and changing dresses.

