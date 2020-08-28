Naava Grey advises musicians to quit labels that treat them as slaves

Talented singer Asha Naava Zziwa Grey alias Naava Grey has advised fellow musicians who are being treated as slaves by their managers and/or record labels to ditch them.

The songstress who signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa and Rockstar 4000 Music Entertainment in 2013 shared her piece of advice to fellow artists while discussing artistes move to sign under foreign record labels.

Speaking out of experience, Naava Grey disclosed that artistes need to sign with foreign record labels while being very careful so that all decisions made, are made with their consent as well as to also obtain powers to say yes or no to the schedules.

The “Ninga Omuloge” singer went on to advise musician facing tough times with managers and record labels to dump them for better ones.

I have spoken to various musicians who are sort of slaves to their managers. The management makes them hate their jobs. I always tell that if they are draining their souls to leave them.

While on the show, she applauded the way that Swangz Avenue has managed to work hand-in-hand with Sony Music about Vinka’s music career.

Swangz Avenue did well with Vinka, I believe. This is good. It is just like a mother raising a child. If you raise the child very well, they usually turn out better. Vinka is doing well with an international label partly because of this – Naava Grey, Musician#MorningAtNTV pic.twitter.com/jd2tSuthBW — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) August 28, 2020

