Bobi Wine to premier ‘Lady Will You Marry Me?’ play online

On Thursday, celebrity power couple Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi painted social media red as they celebrated 19 years of a romantic relationship and nine-years of their wedding anniversary.

Many of their followers and fans flooded their inboxes with wishes and congratulatory messages expressing how the lovely couple has inspired many of them to build strong relationships.

Tracing back how the two met each other and basing on the stories that they both shared, they narrated that their relationship came to life after a stage play titled ‘Lady Will You Marry Me?’.

In the play, Bobi Wine who is now vying to unseat the Head of State come the 2021 general elections, acted as Mr. Cat whereas Barbie as Lady Mouse which, at last, came to reality.

In celebration of their blissful love life, Bobi Wine has taken to his social media pages and promised to treat his fans to the visuals of the play on his Facebook page.

Barbie & I thank you all for our wedding anniversary wishes. We sat down & watched the play ‘LADY, WILL YOU MARRY ME?’ in which we performed 19 years ago. This is how we met. I was acting as Mr. Cat & Barbie as Lady Mouse. We’re sharing this 2 hrs long play on Facebook today, 4pm Bobi Wine

We alert you to load your data bundles early enough as you wait to watch the Kyadondo East MP and wife throw you a flash back of their early acting days at exactly 4 pm.

