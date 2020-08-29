9PM caught music lovers glued on their screens ready to watch Sheebah Karungi and Crysto Panda who were performing for the first time on the Club Pilsener sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday.

It was a night filled with “first times” as renown city emcee and media personality Douglas Lwanga hosted the Club Beatz At Home concert for the first time. He replaced Martha Kay who hosted the past editions.

The Club Pilsener sponsored show has lived up to the expectations in past editions and the case was not any different on Saturday as Crysto Panda took on the stage as the first performer of the night.

The singer has been the man on form this year with major bangers and appearances so far. He kicked off his performance with “Kampala Takoma” before turning it up with “Asht” and “Bino (Abiluma Abayaye)”.

On then came Team No Sleep songstress Sheebah Karungi a.k.a Swagg Mama a.k.a Queen Karma with a grand entrance which caught the viewers’ attention.

She performed a couple of songs including “Muwe”, “Nyanda”, “Tevuunya”, “Empiki”, “Beera Nange” among others, often creatively fusing the performance with a bit of Lingala feels.

What was evident on the night was Sheebah’s improvement on live performances (vocally), great energy, exciting dance moves and the costumes had tongues wagging.

The stage set up, lighting, sound and general concepts were handled by Fenon Records and as usual, it was a masterclass from the company that has often showed class in the local entertainment industry.



