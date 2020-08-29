Ugandan celebrities mourn Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

Devastating news sent seismic shocks online as Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was announced dead after losing a battle to colon cancer.

The 43-year-old is reported to have been struggling with the illness for the past four years, according to a post on his Twitter feed indicated that he died while at home with his wife and family by his side.

The tweet also disclosed how Chadwick was in 2016 diagnosed with stage III colon cancer and battled with it for 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s, Ma Rainey’s, Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

When the news of his passing on went viral, It didn’t take long for celebrities, sports stars, and politicians from all over the world to react to this tragic loss.

Social media flooded with tributes to the superstar who had touched so many lives with his performances and below are some of the reactions from different celebrities as they celebrated his craft and triumphant spirit.

For so many years he was going through all this pain but this dint stop him from sharing his gift with us wow quite inspiring 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻REST EASY BROTHER

Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Iw0X2Ekda — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) August 29, 2020

Gone to soon BLACK PANTHER pic.twitter.com/FcOQzSKCHw — 💥Bruno K💥 (@bruno_KUg) August 29, 2020

He filmed while fighting debilitating form of cancer for four years ! Smiled in front of the camera even when he knew his chances of survival were minimal. RIP #chadwickboseman



BE NICE TO SOMEONE EACH DAY FOR YOU DO NOT KNOW WHAT THEY ARE BATTLING WITH INSIDE pic.twitter.com/hJikKo2PiN — 🇩 🇪 🇸 🇮 🇷 🇪 👸 (@DesireLuzindaUG) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman😭😭😭😭??? Damn💔 RIP. Feels like we were long time buddies pic.twitter.com/KFyP2KPhQs — Sheila Nduhukire 🇺🇬 (@Snduhukire) August 29, 2020

Death has Robbed My Friend @chadwickboseman .He was such a talented and Down to earth Man😢😢Our industry will forever Miss https://t.co/ZsoKYkBY0A IN POWER KING🙏 pic.twitter.com/9vTud5EYyc — CHOSEN BECKY🇺🇬 (@chosen_becky) August 29, 2020

