According to Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black, Uganda has some great female musicians but Spice Diana, Vinka and Winnie Nwagi are exceptional.

Today, Spice Diana is a hot item across the region with major hit songs that have garnered her a huge following for over five years that she has ruled the airwaves.

Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi and Sony Music Entertainment’s Vinka have also done well in their respective careers. Bad Black agrees with all the above.

A video trending on social media shows Bad Black having a chat with Spice Diana whom she referred to as one of the very best in Kampala and one that has worked hard since she broke onto the music scene at a young age.

Musicians in Kampala are sorcerers so you have to be prayerful. You (Spice Diana), Vinka and Winnie Nwagi, you sing so well. You’re so talented. You came on the scene and just motivated the whole Kampala at such a young age. Bad Black

The controversial socialite urged Spice Diana to “keep the fire burning” and never to give up no matter the weight of challenges she faces in the industry.

“I am your fan, never give up no matter how many the challenges are. When you are soft, Ugandans manipulate you,” Bad Black added.

