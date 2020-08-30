Suddenly, there is something positive for most Ugandan music fans to anticipate for as the visuals of Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine’s “Bingi” collabo leaks.

There was a video that went viral on social media showing Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine kissing each other in public. It came at a time when several rumors have been going around pointing at the two being a secret couple.

The video made rounds with reports suggesting that the two had decided to publicly show affection fro each other and make their relationship official. Well, sorry to break your hearts, it was a music video shoot.

They were acting out a scene in the forthcoming visuals for their collaboration titled “Bingi”. On Sunday, part of the trailer of their Money Heist-inspired video was leaked.

Sasha Vybz, the brains behind the video revealed that the actual trailer will be out on Monday. “Leaked but no worries. Actual trailer drops Monday,” revealed Sasha Vybz.

It is really exciting just to watch the action that is set to grace our screens. Sasha Vybz has been one of the revolutionaries in video production in East Africa and we can’t wait to catch what he has in stores for us.

