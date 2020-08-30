One of the Ugandan artistes that Nigerian star Joeboy, real name Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, yearns to work with is Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi.

Joeboy is a household name in the African music industry. He broke onto the big scene with his track “Baby” in 2019 having been discovered by Mr.Eazi’s “Empawa Africa” record label in 2017.

Since his breakthrough, Joeboy has been a great influence on the shape of modern African music and he has blessed a couple of other African stars with his magic including Fik Fameica on the “Wansakata” collabo.

During an interview with Sqoop, the Nigerian singer revealed how the lockdown has affected the music industry across the continent. He however noted that he has used the time to plan ahead.

When asked about his experience working with Fik Fameica and which other Ugandan artistes he would like to work with in the near future, Joeboy had this to say:

It was beautiful (working with Fik Fameica), Ugandan artistes are hardworking and I love their music. I would like to work with Sheebah Karungi. joeboy

Sheebah Karungi has already worked on a couple of songs with different artistes on the African continent including Nigeria’s Runtown, Orezi, Solidstar, Rwanda’s The Ben, Bruce Melody, and Tanzania’s Harmonize.

Her African plan seems to have been a huge success so far and a collabo with Joeboy would obviously be a great feat. Fingers crossed!

