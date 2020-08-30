Self-styled Lil Stunner Sheilah Gashumba is at war with Ugandan music fans whom she claims do not invest enough in supporting local music but instead waste money on data for “chatting trash”.

In a Tweet made by Gashumba on Saturday, the controversial influencer and media personality showed screenshots of how she had downloaded and paid for Irene Ntale, Slick Stuart and DJ Roja’s new albums on iTunes.

Kudos to @Irenentale , @djSlickStuart @DjRoja !! I downloaded and paid for both albums on iTunes!! A WHOLE MASTERPIECE!! Let’s support Ugandan Art!! pic.twitter.com/cfPnOuJzHI — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) August 29, 2020

Despite her revelation, a couple of critics on the app trashed her efforts claiming that she doesn’t support Ugandan music enough but is always praising Nigerians.

Gashumba retaliated with another tweet in which she attacked the music fans who have never bought any Ugandan singer’s music album, ticket to a show or booked a table at their concerts.

Lol some tweeps will waste their data saying I should support Ugandan music meanwhile 98% of them have never bought one single album of any Ugandan artist, never bought a single ticket or table to their concerts (all they want is freebies) Stop chatting trash and PAY up!! Bye!! Sheilah Gashumba | Twitter

Lol some tweeps will waste their data saying I should support Ugandan music meanwhile 98% of them have never bought one single album of any Ugandan artist, never bought a single ticket or table to their concerts ( all they want is freebies) Stop chatting trash and PAY up!! Bye!! — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) August 29, 2020

Read Also: This is the industry we need – Sheilah Gashumba applauds MC Ibrah after apology