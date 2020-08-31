Kyadondo East lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine is set to address the accusations that city lawyer Male Mabirizi has been spreading concerning his age and academic qualifications.

The Afro-beat singer-turned-politician has decided to clear the air after being dragged to Wakiso Chief Magistrates Court to battle charges of giving out false information to the state.

According to the charge sheet that Mabirizi filed before the court, he accused Bobi Wine of five counts of giving false information, obtaining registration by false pretense and issuing out false documents which are contrary to the Penal Code Act.

Mabirizi’s main aim is to see that Bobi Wine loses just one of the case which will automatically see him serve a punishment of seven years without involving himself in politics.

With the case becoming a matter of contention, Bobi Wine chose to come out and settle the dust about his age and academic documents through a press conference.

Before even the presser is to be held, Bobi has already displayed his passport details to act as part of proof of his age.

I rarely pause from very important work to respond to regime propaganda aimed at detracting us from our mission. But in recent days, allegations have been made about my academic documents and age intended to cast doubt on my integrity and character. For the benefit of the brothers and sisters who may be shaken by these state-sponsored attempts, I will address the nation tomorrow at 10 am and clarify a number of things. I will be live here. Bobi Wine

