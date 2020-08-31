There was drama at the Firebase Crew camp on Sunday evening as city socialite and music promoter Charles Olim alias Sipapa reportedly tried to gun down Dax Vibez’s crewmen.

Bobi Wine’s younger brother Dax Vibez explained how Sipapa, in company of two other people clad in casual outfits, one in possession of an AK47 and the other with a pistol, fired live bullets towards his crew members after having a heated argument.

Luckily, non of Dax Vibez’s crew members was hurt but the singer explained how the socialite has been attacking them at their camp on several occasions.

Dax Vibez started by noting how Sipapa first attacked them with insults and later resorted to splashing money, provoking them to turn violent but they kept their cool.

Having realized hat they weren’t responding to his taunts, Sipapa decided to attack them with guns and fired live bullets towards them according to Dax.

Am sure the authorities are not going to do anything about this Sipapa . This is not the first time Sipapa has been coming to Kamwokya Firebase tempting us to turn violent on him. Before he would throw money but he failed, then he resorted to insults but still failed. Now today he came in a van with two rastas in normal clothes who came out of the van one with an AK47 and the other with a pistol and started shooting at my crewmen who had been exchanging insults with their boss hence missing their targets and fleeing the place. All I can say is that Ku last byonna bija kugwa when we have to vote in a servant leader and reclaim rule of law in Uganda. For Sipapa what you did was wrong brother and don’t let the virtual power you have blind you that you are still a ghetto youth like we and you soon come back home to the disciplinary committee. Dax Vibez

