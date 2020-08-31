Fresh Kid hits 10K subscribers on new YouTube Channel

Youngster rapper Patrick Sseyonjo alias Fresh Kid is delighted that his new YouTube channel notched 10k subscribers after his old channel that had more numbers was confiscated by his former manager.

Nine months ago, we reported how his former manager Francis Kamoga of the DeTexas Entertainment confiscated Fresh Kid’s passport and the passwords to all his social media accounts forcing him to start up new accounts.

In order to completely end the fights and cut communication between the two camps, Fresh Kid and his manager MC Eddie put in the work and opened up new accounts.

Having hit 10k subscribers on the new channel, the “Bambi” rapper shared the good news thanking his fans for viewing and subscribing to his page.

Wow!!! Thank you for the love you are showing me, my people. Our new YouTube channel (Fresh Kid UG) has hit 10k+ subscribers recently, Keeping subscribing and sharing. Thank you. Fresh Kid

Fresh Kid will now be smiling to the bank richer than in the past. Congratulations!

