God’s Plan quits alcohol, to pay 500k fine if found drinking

God’s Plan, real name Ali Marcus Lwanga, has had enough of the “crazy nights and hangovers the next day” routine as he announces that he won’t be drinking alcohol again.

The city moneybag revealed that he has officially quit alcohol through Snapchat. He also tasked whoever sees him drinking again to ask for Shs500k as a fine on the spot.

The reasons for his decisions are not yet revealed to us but some of the note that he is short tempered when intoxicated and could be the reasons for his on and off relationship with Sheilah Gashumba.

In 1969, I gave up women and alcohol – it was the worst 20 minutes of my life. George Best

God’s Plan’s lifestyle is one that is filled with the flashy cars, splashing money, parties with lots of booze and champagne. Can he go ahead and transform his life to keep it liquor-free?

Time will tell but he should be ready to pay numerous fines going forward.

