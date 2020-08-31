City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black is not yet ready to settle in a relationship or with one love partner for now.

The mother of four opened up about her marriage plans during a church service at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House while responding to a question of when she hopes to make her relationship official.

While replying to the question, Bad Black revealed that she hopes to officially settle and say “I Do” to her one and only lover when she turns 40.

Bad Black reasoned that since she is just 31, she is not yet ready and doesn’t think that she can handle marriage because it needs commitment which she is not willing to give.

She went on to disclose how she has lots of things on her mind that she wants to accomplish first before committing herself to marriage.

I am not single for now, but issues concerning getting married, I am not yet ready for that at the moment. Marriage requires commitment for which am not ready to dedicate my life to that since I have lots of things I want to do. If the person am in a relationship with wants to marry me it is okay but for now, I don’t feel it maybe until when I turn 40 years old. Bad Black

Bad Black Mukanisa Posted by Trending Showbiz Uganda. on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Read Also: Bad Black back with lover Asha, shares intimate images