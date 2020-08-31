Police speaks out on why Sipapa fired bullets at Dax Vibez’s crewmen

Sipapa’s guards fired live bullets towards a group of youth who attacked him in Kamwokya as he tried to park his car near Fred “Chairman” Nyanzi’s place according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango.

On Sunday, we reported how local music promoter Olim Charles a.k.a Sipapa’s guards had reportedly fired bullets at Dax Vibez’s crewmen in Kamwokya.

“…today he came in a van with two rastas in normal clothes who came out of the van one with an AK47 and the other with a pistol and started shooting at my crewmen…” Dax Vibez

Dax Vibez with his elder brother Bobi Wine

Bugembe Ivan Ssentamu a.k.a Dax Vibez, a younger brother to Bobi Wine, ran to social media where he revealed that Sipapa has on many occasions provoked people in Kamwokya with insults.

Police launched an investigation into the matter and according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango, when Sipapa tried to park his car – a Super Custom vehicle registration number UBE 229E – near Fred Nyanzi’s place, he was attacked by a group of youth.

Onyango noted that eyewitnesses revealed that the youth destroyed Sipapa’s windscreen and the driving mirror on the right side which prompted two armed men, who were moving with Sipapa to fire three bullets in the air and no one was injured.

“The evidence picked at the scene will aid the investigators to establish the owner of the firearm. Detectives will interview everyone involved in their investigations,” Onyango said.

