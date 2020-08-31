Salongo! Producer Rinex and wife welcome a set of twins

Producer Micheal Unegui a.k.a Rinex of Power Records is at the moment extremely a very delighted person having added the title of ‘Salongo’ to his name after his wife gave birth to a set of twins.

The renown producer broke the good news via his social media pages while expressing how grateful he is to have joined the list of local celebrities who have twins.

Upon sharing the exciting news concerning the birth of his twins, Rinex wasted no time like other celebrities as he immediately revealed the names of his little ones.

Producer Rinex’s set of twins

Sometimes I find it super hard to express a certain degree of happiness, but all I can say is; God I’m so grateful for my KINGS. Hayden Opio and Jayden Odongo welcome to the world where there are plenty and abundance of everything. Rinex

Congratulations Producer Rinex!

