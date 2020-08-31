Show us the father of your son – Fans demand Precious Remmie

You can blame it on the idleness and boredom or rather just an honest desire to understand what happens in their favorite celebrity’s life but Precious Remmie’s fans want her to reveal who the father of her son is.

Precious Remmie Nakitto is a celebrated media personality working with Spark TV on the Live Wire show. She is also the Managing Director of Precious World Fashion boutique.

She has gathered a number of fans across the nation for her talkative and sarcastic presentations. Some other fans, however, love her for the personality she portrays off air.

On her social media pages, Remmie is a completely different figure who offers advice to her followers. She is a mother of Prince, a son whom she is very proud of.

Nothing is known of her child’s father and it seems to be something several of her fans would love to know about her life.

On Monday, Remmie shared a series of photos with her son and a caption; “I know you’re grown now but my heart doesn’t realize that. In my heart, you will always be my sweet baby. I love you my son Prince omu bwati.”

The comment section was filled with so much love as her followers commended what a sweet mom she is except a one Viane Niwagaba who tasked Remmie to show the father of the child as well.

“It’s too much now…..next time include the daddy also,” Niwagaba commented. There were other comments which also pointed in a similar direction.

Precious Remmy is yet to respond to the call and we doubt she will because she is someone who has always chosen to keep her private life out of the showbiz industry.

