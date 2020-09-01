Bebe Cool Turns 43: “I love you my superman” – Zuena

Gagamel International CEO Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool celebrates his 43rd birthday today. His wife Zuena Kirema sent out a heartwarming message in which she referred to him as her “Superman”.

Bebe Cool and Zuena have been loving each other since they met several years ago. They got married in 2003 in a civil wedding at Crane Chambers. They have always displayed affection and love for each other regardless of public opinion.

The mother of five sent out warm birthday wishes to celebrate Bebe’s 43rd birthday by sharing a video of her five children and herself singing the birthday melodies for the man of the home Bebe Cool.

In the caption, Zuena revealed that she knew Bebe Cool was the one she was to spend the rest of her life with. She thanked him for mentoring, guiding and making her the best mother for their children.

I love you today more than yesterday my superman. Happy 43rd my love and to many more years INSHALLAH. Zuena Kirema | Facebook

