Geosteady vows to imprison family accusing him of crushing their daughter’s leg in accident

Singer George William Kigozi alias Geosteady has vowed to drag a family to prison if the allegations pinned against him turn out false.

The Blackman Entertainment boss vowed following an interview where a mother and her daughter accused Geosteady of not taking care of them following an accident where the singer crushed the daughter”s leg.

According to the medical documents, the girl accusing Geosteady got a compound fracture that broke his fibula into two also leaving the ankle damaged.

In the interview, the family requested Geosteady to foot the treatment bills and their rent arrears since they no longer have any money to feed and clear their dues.

However, the “Viola” singer’s response is totally different from the request of the family as he has vowed to imprison everyone in the video clip if the allegations turn out false.

He added that he is fed up of such baseless allegations warning that once the matter is settled, it will act as an example to rest.

I may understand these ladies nti may be mbeera naye now look at this media group raising such crap. Wabula this time if all ain’t true nsiba buli kilamu. Everyone in this clip tegekka sente oba ntegekke ezange nkooye akamanyiro. Hope you’ve all understood me well. Geosteady

