Pastor Bugembe amazed by YouTube channel growth since suspension

Nansana-based Worship House church leader Pastor Wilson Bugembe is amazed by how fast his YouTube channel is growing since he recovered it after being suspended.

The popular city pastor expressed his joy during the Sunday service held at his church where he revealed that his YouTube channel had hit 40,000 subscribers.

The elated pastor went on to rally of his congregation to subscribe and watch the content on his channel as he looks forward to hitting 100k subscribers just like the other celebrities.

Thank you all my fans and the congregation for subscribing to our YouTube channel. We hit 40k subscribers and remember it is new since our old one was suspended and we recovered it. I’m so impressed. Pastor Bugembe

Once his YouTube channel hits 100k subscribers, Pastor Bugembe will have joined musicians Jose Chameleone, Spice Diana, Triplets Ghetto Kids and comedian Emmanuel Ssebakigye who were awarded silver YouTube play buttons.

SUNDAY SERVICE 2ND SUNDAY SERVICE Posted by Pastor Wilson Bugembe on Sunday, August 30, 2020

