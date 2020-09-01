Reports coming in indicate how renown Ugandan singer Ziza Bafana was arrested by security operatives in Tanzania for holding a music show during COVID-19 lockdown.

This will come as shocking reports for an artiste to be arrested for holding a performance in a country whose president trashed the existence of COVID-19 and has been carrying out rallies regardless of the SOPs.

In pursuit of happiness and to promote his music across the region, it is reported that Ziza Bafana, real name Richard Kasendwa, made it across the Ugandan borders and into Tanzania.

The rough-voiced Ragga singer then, together with other music promoters, organized a music show at a relatively reserved hangout known as Happiness Motel in Mutukula.

Reports reveal that the “Pomini” singer was arrested from Horizon Hotel at Lwegaba where he took some rest after a successful show that saw a couple of revelers from the Uganda-Tanzania border turn up.

Ziza Bafana’s alleged arrest is being attached to organizing and taking part in activity that puts people at a high risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

The above reports have not yet been confirmed by the singer’s management but other close sources reveal there could be some truth to the matter. We await for an official statement from the singer or his management.

Read Also: I love it whenever young artists try to sing like me – Ziza Bafana