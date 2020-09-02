Gossip

Bromance: Rwamiti feels ‘lucky’ for being friends with Alex Muhangi

Josh Ruby
ago

It is not often that you will see a male celebrity pouring their heart out towards another in appreciation of their friendship just like Miles Rwamiti did for Alex Muhangi.

Renown comedian Alex Muhangi possesses a lovable character. Apart from his comic self, he is a generous person who is always looking forward to supporting his friends and associates in any way he can.

Muhangi and Rwamiti have been seen together several times. They are close friends and according to the Spark TV presenter, Muhangi is such a friend that will give selflessly.

For that, Rwamiti regards himself lucky for having someone like Muhangi in his life. He revealed his gratitude through social media.

It’s hard to meet people in life who are willing to give everything without the hope of any return. I call myself lucky because I have someone like that in my life. It’s you Alex Muhangi.

Miles Rwamiti | Twitter

