One of the best natural Singers in East Africa King Saha turns 31-years-old today and love has been flowing from his followers, fans and fellow celebrities.

Born September 2nd 1989 in Masaka, Mansur Semanda a.k.a King Saha has used his God-given talents to transform himself into a top Singer, Songwriter and one of the best Vocalists in Uganda today.

His major breakthrough came while still under Jose Chameleone’s Leone Island crew which he later quit in 2014 together with AK47 and Sam Mukasa to form his own music camp; Kingslove Entertainment.

Over the last six years, King Saha has proved his ability, releasing several hit songs, filling up concert venues and garnering millions of fans across the region.

Today he adds another year and below are some wishes from some of his fans and fellow celebrities:

Happy Birthday King Saha!

