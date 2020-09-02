According to singer Winnie Nwangi, Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo befits the description ‘inspiration’ better than anybody else she has ever met.

The Swangz Avenue singer opened up about her thoughts on the “Sitya Loss” hit singer while congratulating him upon being named the new Uganda Tourism Ambassador.

The “Musawo” singer heaped praise upon Eddy Kenzo in a retweet Kenzo’s tweet revealing how he had been named the new Uganda Tourism Ambassador.

Eddy Kenzo you define ‘Inspiration’ better than anyone I know. Sky is the limit. Winnie Nwagi

Congs brother @eddykenzoficial

You define 'Inspiration' better than anyone i know. Sky is the limit. https://t.co/YXDQoH8tmv — Winnie Nwagi (@lamWinnieNwagi) September 1, 2020

Nwagi found the term ‘Inspiration’ befitting of Eddy Kenzo following the way he managed to break the barriers from a humble background to the limelight coupled with the numerous achievements and awards won worldwide.

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi displays long list of fans she blocked for insulting her