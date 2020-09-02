God’s Plan names favorite rappers, Gravity comes third

A few months back, there was a heated war of words between Ugandan rappers GNL Zamba, Navio and Gravity Omutujju with each claiming to be the King of rap music in the +256.

Somehow the exchange evaporated in thin air just like that and each fan remained in support of their side while claiming how their rapper is the best.

City moneybag Ali Marcus Lwanga, popularly known as God’s Plan, has also decided to give his opinion on who he finds the most talented in the list of his favorite rappers.

Taking to his Twitter account, the socialite penned down a list of his top four best young rappers, and to our surprise, he pooled Trouble Tabu Entertainment CEO Gravity Omutujju 3rd below Feffe Bussi and John Black but above VIP Jemo.

He went on to add a disclaimer of apologizing to those who missed out on his list saying he is sorry.

1- Feffe Bussi



2- john blaq



3- Gravity



4- VIP Jemo



If I missed you I’m sorry but these are my top 4 best young rappers 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @FeffebussiMusic @JohnBlaqMusic @VipJemo2 — callmegodsplan (@callmegodsplan) September 2, 2020

According to Feffe Bussi, he found no offense with the list as he was quick to retweet thanking God’s Plan for always appreciating his craft.

Well, our main concern is with Gravity Omutujju whom we think will find the list demeaning and hopeful he will reply with stinging statements for having been listed third.

For now, we keep our fingers crossed as we wait upon Gravity’s response concerning the list.

