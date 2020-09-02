God’s Plan to start TV career on NBS TV’s ‘The Score’ sports show

Soon and very soon, city socialite Sheilah Carol Gashumba’s lover God’s Plan will be gracing our screens as a co-host on the ‘The Score’ show together with Web Daniel Ssebakigye on NBS TV.

The information about God’s Plan joining NBS TV was spilled by himself through his Twitter account while crediting Sheilah Gashumba for inspiring him to join TV.

Sheilah Gashumba inspired me to be on TV. God’s Plan

God’s Plan went on to alert his followers to wait for the big announcement from the station bosses soon.

When Sheilah Gashumba came across the tweet she was quick to compliment him saying he is perfect while presenting on a TV. She also pledged to fully support him all the way.

And you’re doing perfect on screen my love. We can’t wait to hear the big announcement and know you will have my full support. Sheilah Gashumba

And your doing perfect on screen ❤️ we can’t wait to hear the big announcement @callmegodsplan and you know you will have my full support!!! ALWAYS https://t.co/8Zh5awC4LT — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) August 31, 2020

According to a Snapchat screenshot that we found on Sheilah’s status, the former ‘Arsenal’ reject is just a few inches away from putting pen to paper with the Naguru-based TV station.

I will be signing a contract with NBS TV ‘The Score’ and I wanted to share the good news with you. God’s Plan

If all goes well, don’t be surprised catching God’s Plan bringing you the latest news from the world of sports. We wish him success.

