German-based Ugandan Singer Melissa Mulungi is totally fed up of the airport restrictions. She reveals how she is homesick and wants to return to Uganda before October.

The Empire of Love singer opened up about being homesick and lonely through a tweet in which she revealed that she could run mad if she doesn’t make it to the +256 by October.

If I’m not in Uganda in October, I’ll actually go mad. Melissa Mulungi

To prove to the nation that she is serious and maybe not doing well, the singer retweeted a tweet from a person in Ghana showing how they are effectively handling the COVID-19 pandemic at their Airport.

She captioned the tweet with local Luganda words ‘Uganda Yangua Nawe’ which is translated in English as “Uganda Hurry Up” to copy what Ghana has done.

