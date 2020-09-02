You are not your job but sometimes, you are. For Bash Mutumba, it is not easy assuring his family, friends and followers that his work as a Boudoir Photographer is strictly professional and doesn’t deter someone’s morals.

A boudoir is a woman’s private sitting room or salon in a furnished accommodation, usually between the dining room and the bedroom, but can also refer to a woman’s private bedroom.

Boudoir photography is photographic style featuring intimate, sensual, romantic, and sometimes erotic images of its subjects in a photographic studio, bedroom or private dressing room environment, primarily intended for the private enjoyment of the subject and his or her romantic partners.

For an African parent, the nature of content created by boudoir photographers is to some extent immoral and against the values of the indigenous culture.

Bash Mutumba’s mother was shocked to learn that her son’s job involves looking at naked women, shooting, editing and publishing content with so much nudity.

During an interview with Ugandan Allstar, Bash Mutumba revealed that his family was not exactly supportive of his interests in boudoir photography in the beginning.

Like all African parents, it is never positive especially from the relatives. My mother has been so supportive but she is a staunch Born Again Christian. She knew I was a photographer but the first time she saw the real boudoir, someone sent her my boudoir images, she couldn’t believe. Bash Mutumba on mother’s first reaction upon learning that her son is a boudoir photographer

Mutumba’s father, who lives in the diaspora, works in quite a similar environment like his son but the African values in him have never eroded and the photographer believes that the old man might not be happy with what he does.

He deals in such things, he works with models and actresses. I know he knows the things but he is still an African parent and he might not be happy about it. Bash Mutumba on father’s opinion on his boudoir photography career

